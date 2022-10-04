Where do the Bucs land heading into Week 5?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the 2022 NFL season strong, with back-to-back road wins against conference opponents.

As they head into Week 5, the Bucs are now coming off two straight home losses, and currently sit at .500 as the first quarter of the season comes to a close.

After dominant performances from the defense over the first three weeks, and consistent struggles from their banged-up offense, those roles reversed in a 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Where do the Bucs land in the league pecking order after four weeks?

Here are the latest NFL power rankings, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Houston Texans (0-3-1)



31. Carolina Panthers (1-3)



30. New Orleans Saints (1-3)



29. Washington Commanders (1-3)



28. Seattle Seahawks (2-2)



27. Atlanta Falcons (2-2)



26. Detroit Lions (1-3)



25. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)



24. Chicago Bears (2-2)



23. Cleveland Browns (2-2)



22. Denver Broncos (2-2)



21. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)



20. New York Jets (2-2)



19. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)



18. New England Patriots (1-3)



17. Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1)



16. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)



15. New York Giants (3-1)



14. San Francisco 49ers (2-2)



13. Miami Dolphins (3-1)



12. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)



11. Tennessee Titans (2-2)



10. Minnesota Vikings (3-1)



9. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)



8. Los Angeles Rams (2-2)



7. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)



6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)



5. Green Bay Packers (3-1)



4. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)



3. Buffalo Bills (3-1)



2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)



1. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)



