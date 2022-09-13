Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night.

While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.

Where does Sunday’s big win land the Bucs in the latest NFL power rankings from Touchdown Wire?

Here’s their updated list following Week 1 action:

32. Atlanta Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

31. Carolina Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

30. New York Jets

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

28. Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

27. Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

26. Detroit Lions

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

25. Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

24. Chicago Bears

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

23. Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

22. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

21. Dallas Cowboys

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

20. Washington Commanders

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

19. New York Giants

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

18. New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

17. Indianapolis Colts

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

15. San Francisco 49ers

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

14. Baltimore Ravens

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

13. New England Patriots

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

12. Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

11. Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

10. Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

9. Green Bay Packers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

8. Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

7. Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

3. Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

1. Buffalo Bills

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button