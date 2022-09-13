Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night.
While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
Where does Sunday’s big win land the Bucs in the latest NFL power rankings from Touchdown Wire?
Here’s their updated list following Week 1 action:
32. Atlanta Falcons
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
31. Carolina Panthers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
30. New York Jets
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
28. Denver Broncos
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
27. Seattle Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
26. Detroit Lions
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
25. Houston Texans
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
24. Chicago Bears
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
23. Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
22. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
21. Dallas Cowboys
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
20. Washington Commanders
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
19. New York Giants
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
18. New Orleans Saints
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
17. Indianapolis Colts
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
15. San Francisco 49ers
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
14. Baltimore Ravens
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
13. New England Patriots
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
12. Tennessee Titans
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
11. Las Vegas Raiders
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
10. Miami Dolphins
(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
9. Green Bay Packers
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
8. Minnesota Vikings
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
7. Philadelphia Eagles
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
6. Cincinnati Bengals
Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
5. Los Angeles Chargers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
3. Los Angeles Rams
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2. Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
1. Buffalo Bills
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
.