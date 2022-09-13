Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night.

While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.

Where does Sunday’s big win land the Bucs in the latest NFL power rankings from Touchdown Wire?

Here’s their updated list following Week 1 action:

32. Atlanta Falcons



31. Carolina Panthers



30. New York Jets



29. Jacksonville Jaguars



28. Denver Broncos



27. Seattle Seahawks



26. Detroit Lions



25. Houston Texans



24. Chicago Bears



23. Cleveland Browns



22. Arizona Cardinals



21. Dallas Cowboys



20. Washington Commanders



19. New York Giants



18. New Orleans Saints



17. Indianapolis Colts



16. Pittsburgh Steelers



15. San Francisco 49ers



14. Baltimore Ravens



13. New England Patriots



12. Tennessee Titans



11. Las Vegas Raiders



10. Miami Dolphins



9. Green Bay Packers



8. Minnesota Vikings



7. Philadelphia Eagles



6. Cincinnati Bengals



5. Los Angeles Chargers



4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers



3. Los Angeles Rams



2. Kansas City Chiefs



1. Buffalo Bills



