Where do Patriots rank among NFL’s most desired Offensive Coordinator jobs?

Change is coming in New England. As our Tom E. Curran reported Wednesday, the Patriots are expected to make Offensive coaching “reassignments” following a meeting between team owner Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick, meaning Matt Patricia likely will be replaced as the team’s play-caller.

The Patriots aren’t the only team making Offensive changes, though. As of Thursday, six other NFL teams have Offensive Coordinator vacancies entering the offseason.

That got us thinking: Which of these seven teams is the best spot for an OC candidate? Bill O’Brien has been linked to New England and has ties to the area, but does another team present a more desirable opportunity?

We’ll try to answer that question by ranking the current situations of each team, from the club’s 2022 record to its starting quarterback to its Offensive personnel and more.

7. Cardinals

Team Offensive Ranks in 2022: 323.5 total yards/game (22nd); 213.3 passing yards/game (18th); 110.2 rushing yards/game (22nd); 20.0 points/game (21st)

Projected starting quarterback (contract situation): Kyler Murray (five-year, $230.5 million contract through 2028)

Head coach; general manager: TBD, TBD

The Cardinals are in a tough spot, to say the least. Murray is expected to miss the beginning of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in Week 14. But he just signed a massive contract extension, so he’s likely not going anywhere.

That means the new OC will have to Coach Murray’s backup (likely Colt McCoy) all offseason, then transition mid-season to a Talented but temperamental QB who’s led Arizona to just one winning season in the last four years. Oh, and Arizona also needs a new head coach and GM.

6. Indianapolis Colts

Team Offensive Ranks in 2022: 311.6 total yards/game (27th); 201.9 passing yards/game (23rd); 109.8 rushing yards/game (23rd); 17.0 points/game (T-30th)

Projected starting quarterback; contract situation: Sam Ehlinger (four-year, $3.6 million contract through 2024) or draft pick/free agent

Head coach; general manager: TBD; Chris Ballard

Not much to get excited about here. The head coach is gone, the quarterback situation is up in the air, and the star running back, Jonathan Taylor, is coming off a season-ending ankle injury.

The good news is that the Colts have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so there could be appeal in working with a young QB like CJ Stroud or Will Levis. But there won’t be much Offensive Firepower around him.

5. New York Jets

Team Offensive Ranks in 2022: 318.2 total yards/game (25th); 219.0 passing yards/game (15th); 99.2 rushing yards/game (25th); 17.4 points/game (29th)

Projected starting quarterback; contract situation: Zach Wilson (four-year, $35.2 million contract through 2024)

Head coach; general manager: Robert Saleh; Joe Douglas

Zach Wilson has a strong arm. That’s the good news. The bad news is he’s 8-14 as the Jets’ starter through two seasons with 15 touchdown passes to 18 interceptions and has gotten benched for both Mike White and Joe Flacco.

If an OC candidate believes he can salvage Wilson’s career, there’s promising talent around him in running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. But that’s a very big “if.”

4. Washington Commanders

Team Offensive Ranks in 2022: 330.3 total yards/game (20th); 204.2 passing yards/game (21st); 126.1 rushing yards/game (12th); 18.9 points/game (24th)

Projected starting quarterback; contract situation: Carson Wentz (four-year, $128 million contract through 2024 with potential out in 2023) or Taylor Heinicke (pending free agent) or Sam Howell

Head coach; general manager: Ron Rivera; Martin Mayhew

“Unstable” is a good word to describe the Commanders’ offense Entering the offseason. It seems likely Washington will move on from Wentz, but will it bring back Heinicke in free agency, give Howell the reins or pursue a QB via the draft or free agency?

The Commanders boasted a strong running game in 2022, but there were philosophical differences that led to Scott Turner’s firing. While Washington boasts playoff potential thanks to a strong defense, there’s a lot to sort out on the other side of the ball.

3. Tennessee Titans

Team Offensive Ranks in 2022: 296.8 total yards/game (30th); 171.4 passing yards/game (30th); 125.4 rushing yards/game (13th); 17.5 points/game (28th)

Projected starting quarterback; contract situation: Ryan Tannehill (four-year, $118 million contract through 2023)

Head coach; general manager: Mike Vrabel; TBD

If you like designing run plays, this is the job for you. The Titans feature one of the NFL’s worst passing attacks but one of its best running backs in Derrick Henry. There’s also a relatively easy path to the postseason in the AFC South.

The idea of ​​working with an aging Ryan Tannehill or an unproven Malik Willis may not appeal to some candidates, but someone who values ​​the run game will fit right in here.

2. New England Patriots

Team Offensive Ranks in 2022: 314.6 total yards/game (26th); 208 passing yards/game (20th); 106.6 rushing yards/game (24th); 21.4 points/game (17th)

Projected starting quarterback (contract situation): Mac Jones (four-year, $15.6 million contract through 2024)

Head coach; general manager: Bill Belichick (both)

Here’s the case for the New England OC job: The bar is low. Jones led the Patriots to the Playoffs as a rookie under Josh McDaniels before regressing dramatically with Patricia calling the plays. So, if someone like O’Brien comes in and helps get Jones back on track in his third season, that’s a big resume-booster. And while the Patriots aren’t loaded on offense, there are some quality skill players in Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry and Jakobi Meyers (if the team brings him back in free agency).

The caveat? There’s a good chance Patricia and quarterbacks Coach Joe Judge stay on the coaching staff, which could muddy the waters a bit. And working for Belichick is no picnic.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Team Offensive Ranks in 2022: 280.5 total yards/game (32nd); 182.8 passing yards/game (27th); 97.7 rushing yards/game (27th); 18.1 points/game (27th)

Projected starting quarterback; contract situation: Matthew Stafford (four-year, $160 million contract through 2026)

Head coach; general manager: Sean McVay (for now); Les Snead

Yes, the Rams went 5-12 this season. Yes, they ranked dead last in yards per game. But they also have the most competent quarterback on this list in Stafford, who led Los Angeles to a Super Bowl title just two seasons ago.

With Cooper Kupp expected to be back healthy in 2023 and Cam Akers showing promise late in 2023, there’s plenty of opportunity for an OC to lead an Offensive turnaround next fall.