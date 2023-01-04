Where did the recruits who decommitted from Florida State in the 2023 class end up?

Florida State is essentially done recruiting at the high school level after signing 17 prospects during the Early Signing Period. There are still a couple Diamonds in the rough that the Seminoles might pursue, but the majority of their focus will shift towards the NCAA Transfer Portal as the college football season comes to a close.

According to 247Sports, FSU holds the No. 16 overall 2023 recruiting class in the country. The Seminoles were able to add to their Haul during the Early Signing Period by flipping four-star safety Conrad Hussey from Penn State while Landing commitments from three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph and three-star Offensive lineman Chris Otto.

