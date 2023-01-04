Where did the recruits who decommitted from Florida State in the 2023 class end up?

Florida State is essentially done recruiting at the high school level after signing 17 prospects during the Early Signing Period. There are still a couple Diamonds in the rough that the Seminoles might pursue, but the majority of their focus will shift towards the NCAA Transfer Portal as the college football season comes to a close.

According to 247Sports, FSU holds the No. 16 overall 2023 recruiting class in the country. The Seminoles were able to add to their Haul during the Early Signing Period by flipping four-star safety Conrad Hussey from Penn State while Landing commitments from three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph and three-star Offensive lineman Chris Otto.

It wasn’t a picture perfect finish though as four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk Flipped from Florida State to Auburn. Throughout the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Seminoles ended up having seven recruits decommit and eventually sign with other programs.

We explore their landing spots below.

— Five-Star RB Cedric Baxter Jr, Texas

Committed to Florida State: 7/29/2020

Decommitted from Florida State: 4/15/2021

Originally the first commitment in the Seminoles’ 2023 class, Baxter Jr. ended up backing off his pledge during his rise into a national recruit. Florida State got back into the mix for the top running back as the season progressed, but Trey Benson’s return to Tallahassee essentially ended the program’s chances. Plus, Baxter Jr. Secured a sizable NIL package from Texas. If things go awry with the Longhorns, the relationship with the ‘Noles will be something to watch in the transfer portal.

— Four-Star DE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Committed to Florida State: 7/5/2022

Decommitted from Florida State: 12/21/2022

The Seminoles pulled off a big move on the trail over the summer when they were able to win out for Faulk’s services over Auburn, Clemson, and Florida. However, Faulk continued to visit the Tigers throughout his senior season and that opened the door for a potential flip. It seemed like Florida State would hold on after Auburn made a coaching change, but Faulk surprised everyone with a late visit to the in-state program. He Flipped and signed with the Tigers at the beginning of the Early Signing Period.

— Four-Star DE Gabriel Harris, Georgia

Committed to Florida State: 2/18/2021

Decommitted from Florida State: 6/7/2021

When he committed to Florida State nearly two years ago, Harris was thought to be part of a package deal alongside fellow 2023 prospects – Denzel Moore (unsigned) and Stantavious Smith (USF). Instead, the mail was never fully delivered and the four-star prospect ended up decommitting that same summer just two days after stepping foot on the Seminoles’ campus. Harris made it back to Tallahassee twice this year but didn’t attend a game during the season, sticking with a pledge to Georgia that he made in April.

— Four-Star OL Roderick Kearney, Florida

Committed to Florida State: 6/26/2022

Decommitted from Florida State: 10/24/2022

This recruitment was pretty quiet and uninteresting whenever Kearney pledged to the Seminoles over the summer over the Gators due to how real the coaching staff was with him. Less than two months later, for whatever reason, things started to turn in the other direction. Kearney took multiple trips to Gainesville before returning to Tallahassee in October for his Official Visit. A week later, he flipped to Florida and signed his Letter of Intent in December.

—Three-Star QB Chris Parson, Mississippi State

Committed to Florida State: 7/22/2021

Decommitted from Florida State: 7/12/2022

The strangest recruitment of the entire cycle for Florida State, Parson committed to his ‘dream school’ in 2021 and appeared to be locked in for nearly a year. However, the walls came crumbling down whenever the Seminoles extended Scholarships to Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins in May after Parson struggled at the Nashville Elite 11 Regional. He ended up making a drastic heel turn that culminated in Parson decommitting from FSU in July. Parson committed to Mississippi State in August, his parent’s alma mater, and remained with the program through the unfortunate passing of Mike Leach. Florida State got its guy in the end as the coaching staff Flipped Glenn from Ohio State in November.

— Three-Star DT Tavion Gadson, Kentucky

Committed to Florida State: 8/11/2022

Decommitted from Florida State: 12/19/2022

The summer was a productive period for the Seminoles on the recruiting trail, resulting in multiple pledges. One of the recruits who ended up jumping on board was three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson, who picked Florida State over Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia. A situation arose towards the end of the fall that resulted in the ‘Noles offering him a greyshirt. Wanting a full scholarship now, Gadson chose to decommit and signed with Kentucky in December.

— Three-Star TE Randy Pittman, UCF

Committed to Florida State: 4/16/2021

Decommitted from Florida State: 6/24/2022

At the time of his pledge, Pittman became the second member of Florida State’s 2023 class alongside Legacy defensive end Lamont Green Jr. He built a strong bond with former quarterback commitment Chris Parson but Pittman continued to visit other schools over the past year. Following an Official Visit to UCF in June, he decommitted from the Seminoles and pledged to the Knights in October.

