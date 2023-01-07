Where Did Georgia Tech Football Finish In The 2022 SP+ Rankings?

Georgia Tech’s season has been over since the Yellow Jackets lost to Georgia, but the final SP+ rankings for every team in the country are not yet complete.

There is still one game to go in this year’s college football season, but ESPN’s Bill Connelly has his penultimate SP+ rankings already released and Georgia Tech will have plenty of climbing to do under head Coach Brent Key.

Georgia Tech Football vs. Pitt

Georgia Tech had an impressive finish to the 2022 season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button