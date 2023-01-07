Where Did Georgia Tech Football Finish In The 2022 SP+ Rankings?

Georgia Tech’s season has been over since the Yellow Jackets lost to Georgia, but the final SP+ rankings for every team in the country are not yet complete.

There is still one game to go in this year’s college football season, but ESPN’s Bill Connelly has his penultimate SP+ rankings already released and Georgia Tech will have plenty of climbing to do under head Coach Brent Key.

Georgia Tech had an impressive finish to the 2022 season. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

You might be asking: What is SP+?

SP+ is an advanced analytics system created by Bill Connelly, who writes about college football for ESPN and is one of the top analysts in the sport. They designed SP+ years ago and it is regarded as one of the top Analytical tools in college football.

Here is what SP+ is in Connelly’s own words:

“What is SP+? In a single sentence, it’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.”

“SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly Brave scheduling — no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football . If you’re Lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”

In his rankings that were released this week, Connely’s system had Georgia Tech ranked 102nd to finish the 2022 season. The Yellow Jackets had the 105th-ranked offense and 76th-ranked defense.

The hard thing about any power ranking system or advanced analytics is that it can’t really quantify things like coaching changes, which Georgia Tech underwent. Still, Georgia Tech has a lot of room for growth next season under Brent Key and I would expect this ranking to rise by the end of 2023.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Updated ACC Standings After Georgia Tech’s win over Miami

Looking at Brent Key’s first staff as Georgia Tech’s head coach

Keion White is projected to go in the second round of the latest mock draft

Georgia Tech Basketball upsets No. 12 Miami

Georgia Tech hires Kevin Sherrer as linebackers Coach and co-defensive Coordinator

Georgia Tech hires Marco Coleman as defensive line coach

Former Georgia Tech Athletic Director Todd Stansbury Hired as Deputy AD at NC State

Report: Georgia Tech parting ways with defensive line coaches

Georgia Tech wide receiver EJ Jenkins declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Transfer wide receiver Abdul Janneh set to visit Georgia Tech