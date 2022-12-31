Where Could New York Knicks Trade Derrick Rose?

South Beach in January sounds like a much better place for a Rose to bloom than New York City.

That’s what one Anonymous NBA executive disclosed in a conversation with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, hinting that the Miami Heat could contact the New York Knicks about the services of backup point guard Derrick Rose. The 2011 MVP is in the midst of his second stint and fourth year with the Knicks, who brought him back to Manhattan in a February 2021 trade with the Detroit Pistons after New York was his first stop for a season on what’s been a Nomadic career since his time with the Chicago Bulls ended in 2016.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button