Where Clemson football shakes out

It was a quiet second National Signing Day on Wednesday for the ACC and Clemson football.

The Tigers’ most notable happening on signing day was the introductory press conference for new Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley. Clemson’s 2023 class has dipped just outside the top 10 at No. 11 nationally but is No. 2 in the ACC.

Miami has the highest ranked class, per 247Sports, in the ACC, and it ranks at No. 7 nationally.

Alabama is the top-ranked class nationally, with Georgia at No. 2.

Here are the full ACC football recruiting rankings in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

ACC football recruiting rankings: Class of 2023

As of 5 pm ET on Feb. 1; per 247Sports

1. Miami

Overall national ranking: Well. 7

Total signatures: 25

5 stars: 2

4 stars: 15

3 stars: 7

2. Clemson

Overall national ranking: Well. 11

Total signatures: 26

5 stars: 1

4 stars: 18

3 stars: 7

3. Florida State

Overall national ranking: Well. 20

Total signatures: 18

5 stars: 1

4 stars: 8

3 stars: 9

4. North Carolina

Overall national ranking: Well. 27

Total signatures: 20

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 6

3 stars: 14

5. Virginia Tech

Overall national ranking: Well. 35

Total signatures: 27

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 2

3 stars: 25

6. NC State

Overall national ranking: Well. 41

Total signatures: 18

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 3

3 stars: 15

7. Louisville

Overall national ranking: Well. 43

Total signatures: 14

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 6

3 stars: 8

8. Pitt

Overall national ranking: Well. 51

Total signatures: 19

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 1

3 stars: 18

9. Wake Forest

Overall national ranking: Well. 53

Total signatures: 20

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 1

3 stars: 19

10. Duke

Overall national ranking: Well. 54

Total signatures: 26

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 0

3 stars: 26

11. Boston College

Overall national ranking: Well. 59

Total signatures: 17

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 0

3 stars: 17

12. Georgia Tech

Overall national ranking: Well. 60

Total signatures: 20

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 0

3 stars: 20

13. Virginia

Overall national ranking: Well. 64

Total signatures: 20

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 0

3 stars: 20

14. Syracuse

Overall national ranking: Well. 80

Total signatures: 16

5 stars: 0

4 stars: 0

3 stars: 15