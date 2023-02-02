Where Clemson football shakes out

It was a quiet second National Signing Day on Wednesday for the ACC and Clemson football.

The Tigers’ most notable happening on signing day was the introductory press conference for new Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley. Clemson’s 2023 class has dipped just outside the top 10 at No. 11 nationally but is No. 2 in the ACC.

Miami has the highest ranked class, per 247Sports, in the ACC, and it ranks at No. 7 nationally.

Alabama is the top-ranked class nationally, with Georgia at No. 2.

