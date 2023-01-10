Where BYU football has added and where they still need help

There is just about three weeks remaining before National Signing Day. Like every other team in the country, BYU is pushing as hard as they can to bolster their roster for the upcoming 2023 season. In the past, that would mean that they are putting on an all-out blitz for high school and JUCO Talent ahead of National Signing Day in February. But, in the year 2023, that frantic push looks a lot different. BYU is trying hard to continue to add players out of the transfer portal. They have added several Scholarship players already, as well as a few walk on players too. But, they aren’t done, and they continue to push.

Although the emphasis appears to be on the transfer portal, don’t let that fool you into thinking that BYU has Abandoned the high school or JUCO Ranks entirely, because that simply isn’t true either. The Cougars have a few high-priority targets remaining on the board and they are making a push to add as many of them to the mix as possible.

The timeline for the finalized roster is interesting. In the past, Signing Day was kind of the end. There might be a few transfers out of the program after spring practices and maybe a late addition during spring, but by and large, you know what you were working with by Signing Day. Nowadays, that’s not the case. Even after Signing Day passes, BYU will still be able to Recruit and add players out of the Portal or unsigned JUCO players.

All of these events are in addition to BYU’s standard juggling act of figuring out what to do with a bunch of returned missionaries. This year, the Cougars have no shortage of Missionaries looking to join the program ahead of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference.

All in all, Justin Anderson and Patrick Hickman have a very difficult job for BYU. Let’s take a look at some of what they are dealing with by going through an Inventory of the roster.

Note: This is an Unofficial roster projection based on known or assumed roster activity. There will be gray shirts, late additions, additional transfers in and out, and potentially surprise recruits from high school or JUCOs who are not mentioned in this article as they are not known at this time.