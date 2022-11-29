Where Bills stand heading into Showdown against Patriots

Just three AFC teams have eight or more wins through Week 12 in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills are one of them but they’re currently the No. 5 seed in the playoff picture.

Seven teams in each conference make the playoffs. The first four seeds go to division champions, followed by three wild-card spots.

Buffalo and the Miami Dolphins are both 8-3. The Bills took first place in the AFC East after their nail-biting win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miami reclaimed the top spot in the division by coasting past the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Miami owns the head-to-head tiebreaker, but Buffalo will have a shot to even the season series in Week 15 at Highmark Stadium. There are up to 12 steps to determine how to break a tie within a division. Head-to-head is the first step, followed by best win-loss-tied percentage in games played within the division.

Buffalo has four games against Divisional opponents remaining, beginning at 8:15 pm at New England on Thursday Night Football.

Three AFC East teams would currently own postseason berths: the Dolphins, Bills and Jets. The Patriots are the first team on the outside looking in. No team is mathematically eliminated yet.

AFC playoff picture

These would be the seeds if the season ended today:

Kansas City Chiefs: 9-2, 1st in AFC West Miami Dolphins: 8-3, 1st in AFC East Tennessee Titans: 7-4, 1st AFC South Baltimore Ravens: 7-4, 1st AFC North Buffalo Bills: 8-3, 2nd AFC East Cincinnati Bengals: 7-4, 2nd AFC North New York Jets: 7-4, 3rd AFC East New England Patriots: 6-5, 4th AFC East Los Angeles Chargers: 6-5, 2nd AFC West Indianapolis Colts: 4-7-1, 2nd AFC South Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-7, 3rd AFC South Las Vegas Raiders: 4-7, 3rd AFC West Cleveland Browns: 4-7, 3rd AFC North Pittsburgh Steelers: 4-7, 4th AFC North Denver Broncos: 3-8, 4th AFC West Houston Texans: 1-9-1, 4th AFC South

This article Originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NFL playoff picture: Where Bills stand in AFC heading into Week 13