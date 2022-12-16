Where Big Bets Are Falling for Thursday Night Football (December 15)

NFL Picks & Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

49ers Odds -3.5 Seahawks Odds +3.5 Over/Under 43 Date Thursday, Dec. 15 Time 8:15 p.m. ET Channel Amazon Prime Video

*Odds as of Thursday night

Quarterback is the most important position in football, yet Somehow it doesn’t seem to matter who is under center for the San Francisco 49ers this season.

With Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo out due to injury, San Francisco has turned to seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy without missing a beat.

The 49ers stomped Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, however, Purdy suffered an oblique strain and now has a quick turnaround to get ready for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

As of the time of writing Purdy is expected to play, but how effective will 2022’s Mr. Irrelevant be on Thursday night?

This may make it difficult to determine the smartest NFL pick for 49ers vs. Seahawks, although the Action Network’s experts are taking a clear position on tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup.

NFL Pick for 49ers vs. Seahawks Spread

According to live NFL odds, the 49ers are 3.5-point road favorites against the Seahawks with the over/under sitting at 43.5, and our experts are picking the underdogs on Thursday night.