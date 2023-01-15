Where Auburn’s transfer class Ranks after adding Austin Keys

It’s no secret that Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff have continued to add talented players to help revamp the roster over the past month.

After adding Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys, the Tigers find themselves among the top classes in all of college football. With 10 players leaving the program, Auburn has added 12 names with nearly all of them being expected starters in 2023.

According to 247Sports, Auburn has the fourth highest-rated transfer class. They rank only behind Florida State, USC, and Colorado. LSU is right behind Auburn at fifth.

Looking at 247Sport’s rankings, Auburn is one of just six teams in the top 10 with an average player ranking of 90 or more. The Tigers are right on it with an average player score of 90.0.

According to On3’s transfer class rankings, the Auburn Tigers are second. They only trail UCLA. The next highest-rated SEC team listed by On3’s rankings are the Arkansas Razorbacks at six.

