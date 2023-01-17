Where Auburn basketball stands with 2 months until the NCAA Tournament

SEC play is in full swing, and while the start of the NCAA Tournament is still two months away, the back half of the schedule is already underway.

Auburn has played 17 of its 31 regular-season games, and when factoring in a potential SEC Tournament run, it’s safe to say the Tigers are just past the Midway point of their season before the start of March Madness. Bruce Pearl’s team, which climbed to No. 16 in this week’s AP poll and tied a school record for consecutive weeks ranked in the top-25 (30 and counting), is sitting at 14-3 overall and 4-1 in SEC play. The Tigers have won three straight games since an uneven monthlong stretch of play, and they’re trying to take further advantage of a tough but opportunistic stretch of the schedule that started last week and included four of six games on the road — with three of the team’s next four games away from Neville Arena.

For the rest of the season, AL.com will take a Weekly snapshot of Auburn’s NCAA Tournament resume, with a look at the team’s record by quadrant, as well as the latest projections for the Tigers in the field of 68. Here’s where things stand two months until the start of the NCAA Tournament:

Auburn’s season at a glance:

Overall record: 14-3

SEC record: 4-1 (third in the league, behind undefeated Alabama and Texas A&M)

AP poll rank: 16th

KenPom: 19th (61st in adjusted Offensive efficiency; 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency)

NET ranking: 26th

Home record: 10-0

Road record: 2-2

Neutral site record: 2-1

Quadrant 1 record: 1-2

Quadrant 2 record: 6-1

Quadrant 3 record: 4-0

Quadrant 4 record: 3-0

Best win: Jan. 7 vs. Arkansas, 72-59, at Neville Arena (Quadrant 1 win)

Worst loss: Jan. 3 at Georgia, 76-64 (Quadrant 2 loss)

Strength of record: 18th

NET strength of schedule: 97th

The week ahead: at LSU (Quadrant 2 game) on Wednesday, at South Carolina (Quadrant 4 game) on Saturday

Latest NCAA Tournament projections (as of Jan. 17)

–The Bracket Matrix, which currently weighs bracket projections from 73 different sources, currently has Auburn as the top No. 6 six in the field. The Tigers appear on all 73 bracket projections taken into consideration.

— ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects Auburn as a six-seed in the East Regional, with the Tigers facing 11-seed Maryland in Albany, New York, in the opening round. Lunardi’s projection was as of Jan. 13 (before Auburn beat Mississippi State at Neville Arena).

— CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm projects Auburn as a five-seed in the West Regional, with the Tigers facing 12-seed Kent State in Orlando, Fla., in the opening round.

— Bracket WAG’s Shelby Mast has Auburn as a six-seed in the West Regional, with the Tigers projected to face either Wake Forest or Iowa in the opening round.

— RealTimeRPI.com has Auburn projected as a four-seed in the East Regional, with the Tigers facing Iona in the opening round in San Diego.

— Bart Torvik’s T-Rank projection has Auburn slotted as the top seven-seed in the field.

— SB Nation has Auburn projected as a fifth-seed in the South Regional, with the Tigers facing 12th-seeded Kent State in Greensboro, NC, in the opening round. (SB Nation’s latest bracket was published last week).

— NCAA’s Andy Katz projects Auburn as a seven-seed in the West Regional in his first bracket of the season, with the Tigers facing 10th-seeded College of Charleston in the opening round. (Katz’s bracket was published last week).

Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.