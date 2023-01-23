Where Auburn basketball currently stands in various bracketology predictions

Auburn basketball is currently finding consistency in their identity as the final third of the season approaches.

The Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) are currently in a good spot as far as the SEC standings go – they’re tied for second place with Tennessee at 6-1 in conference play – but their resume needs a little bit of work. Auburn is No. 20 in the latest NET rankings and only has one Quad 1 win. KenPom also doesn’t have a ton of faith in the Tigers, placing them at sixth in the SEC in strength of schedule.

