Kim Launier ’98 is a shoot

“When I think back on Bowdoin, it really taught me how to think critically, analyze information quickly, and express myself, both written and verbally, to different people,” he said. “Any good journalist is really an extension of a Liberal arts education, where you have to be open-minded and curious about the world.”

Launier argues that working for the Orient in conjunction with taking academic classes and participating in extracurricular experiences spurred her to develop attributes that would have served her in many industries, but which hold a special significance in journalism.

“I think Bowdoin helped instill in me a level of confidence, and humility, to arrive at a place I’ve never been to before,” Launier said, adding, “in my opinion, there is nothing more important in Journalism than curiosity. “

While these alumni are scattered across the country and the world, their commitment to truthful storytelling, their fond Memories of their first Journalism gig at the Orientand their Gratitude for their professional trajectories are largely consistent through their testimonials.

“I’ve been so lucky, and also worked incredibly hard, to have one of the most truly fun careers I could ever have imagined,” Launier said. “I’ve had the time of my life having Adventures with unforgettable people and creatures. And it all started at Bowdoin!”