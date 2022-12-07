Where are the Washington Commanders?

The Washington Commanders have lost only one game since dropping a Heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. The Commanders held a 10-point lead over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 but ultimately lost on a last-second field goal.

Washington rebounded with three consecutive victories before facing the New York Giants in a critical Week 13 battle. In some good news, the Commanders didn’t lose to the Giants. Unfortunately, they didn’t win either, ending the game with a 20-20 tie against a team they’ll face again in two weeks.

How does a tie impact Washington in this week’s power rankings?

We go around the media world to see where the Commanders are ranked in the various NFL power rankings.