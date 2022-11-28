Where Are The Potential Values?
The early college football lines and odds are out for Championship Week. Where are the values and what are the early predictions?
College Football Championship Week Opening Lines
We’re here. It’s Championship Week, and it’s when all the work and speculation all come to a head as college football crowns its Champions before figuring out the Bowl bids and College Football Playoff.
The opening lines are out – so where are the possible values? As I do during the season, I take a cut at what the lines are going to be without looking, and then add in the actual early line after.
What does it all mean? Not sure, but it’s always interesting to figure out where perception might meet reality.
College Football Championship Week Lines, December 2
Akron at Buffalo
Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -15.5
Actual Line: Buffalo -13.5
Conference USA Championship
North Texas at UTSA
Fiu Early Guess: UTSA -13
Actual Line: UTSA -8
Pac-12 Championship
Utah vs. USC
Fiu Early Guess: USC -6
Actual Line: USC -2.5
College Football Championship Week Lines, December 3
Big 12 Championship
Kansas State vs. TCU
Fiu Early Guess: TCU -4
Actual Line: TCU -2.5
MAC Championship
Toledo vs. Ohio
Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -5
Actual Line: Toledo -2.5
Sun Belt Championship
Coastal Carolina at Troy
Fiu Early Guess: Troy -9.5
Actual Line: Troy -10
American Athletic Conference Championship
UCF at Tulane
Fiu Early Guess: Tulane -4.5
Actual Line: Tulane -3
SEC Championship
LSU vs. Georgia
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -18
Actual Line: Georgia -17
Mountain West Championship
Fresno State at Boise State
Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -4
Actual Line: Boise State -3.5
ACC Championship
Clemson vs. North Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -10
Actual Line: Clemson -8
Big Ten Championship
Purdue vs Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -16
Actual Line: Michigan -16
