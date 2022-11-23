Where are the Panthers currently slated to pick?

Well, the Carolina Panthers’ pipe dream of a wacky, improbable 2022 NFC South title run is probably over now, huh?

This past Sunday, the cats fell to 3-8 and a whole 2.5 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That setback came at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, who held Baker Mayfield and the offense down en route to a 13-3 win.

And now, it’s time for Panthers fans to set their sights on draft season—or at least keep it in the back of their minds. So, courtesy of Tankathon, here is the current order for the 2023 NFL draft.

Houston Texans (1-8-1) Carolina Panthers (3-8) Chicago Bears (3-8) Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (3-7) Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (3-7) Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (3-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (4-7) Arizona Cardinals (4-7) Green Bay Packers (4-7) Detroit Lions (4-6) Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) Atlanta Falcons (5-6) Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) Washington Commanders (6-5) New York Jets (6-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (5-4) Seattle Seahawks (6-4) New England Patriots (6-4) Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) Buffalo Bills (7-3) Baltimore Ravens (7-3) Tennessee Titans (7-3) Dallas Cowboys (7-3) New York Giants (7-3) Miami Dolphins (7-3) (Forfeited) Minnesota Vikings (8-2) Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)