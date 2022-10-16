Where Alabama’s basketball class stands

Alabama’s basketball class is humming right along with its fourth addition on Sunday afternoon in a four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate. The four-star power forward from Flushing (NY) Putnam Science Academy is another big win for the staff, as we approach the first signing period for college hoops next month.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s in the Tide’s class.

Class rank: No. 14, per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings

***Rankings per the 247Sports Composite unless otherwise noted***

Mouhamed Dioubate4-star PG, Flushing (NY) Putnam Science Academy

Rated the No. 18 power forward, No. 89 overall player in the country

What he said about committing to Alabama:

“I chose Alabama because, outside of checking all the boxes of having a big role coming in as well as development, it felt like home to me.” (via Adam Finkelstein)

Sam Walters4-star PF, The Villages (Fla.) Villages Charter School

Rated the No. 22 power forward, No. 109 overall player in the country

What he said about committing to Alabama:

“I’ve been wanting to commit for a long time. Ever since they came to the school, I knew it was going to be the right fit for me. As soon as I stepped foot on campus I knew it was the place for me .

“The facilities are top-notch, but also being here reminds me of being home where I grew up in Mount Dora area, it looks kind of like that. It’s a small town, but big town feeling.”

Davin Cosby4-star SG, Raleigh (NC) Word of God Christian Academy

Rated the No. 16 shooting guard and the No. 114 overall player in the county

What he said about committing to Alabama:

“Like I said after the visit, it was a family environment with the campus and especially with the basketball team. The style of play, Coach Oats and the staff, they’re all great. The way they recruited me, it was very consistent since day one. They were my first high-major offer. You know, a few years back I had put schools down I wanted to go to and Alabama was the only one that offered me (from that list).”

RJ Johnson3-star PG, Huntsville (Ala.) Grissom

Rated the No. 21 combo guard and the No. 149 overall player (No. 1 in the state), per 247Sports

What he said about committing to Alabama:

“It feels like the right place to be.”