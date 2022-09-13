Where Alabama stands in ESPN’s FPI rankings

Now that Week 2 of the college football season is complete, we can continue our Weekly journey of looking at where the Alabama football team Ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index.

According to ESPN, the FPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete”.

Despite the Tide’s struggle win on the road at Texas, there wasn’t a ton of movement in the FPI. In fact, Alabama still sits atop the overall rankings ahead of Ohio State and Georgia once again this week.

Here is a complete breakdown of where the Alabama Crimson Tide stands after the completion of Week 2.

FPI: Well. 1



Strength of Record: No. 1



Strength of Schedule: No. 9



Strength of Remaining Schedule: No. 10



Offensive Efficiency: No. 10



Defensive Efficiency: No. 11



Special Teams Efficiency: No. 45



Overall Efficiency: No. 4



