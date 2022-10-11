Where Alabama stands in ESPN’s FPI rankings

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide squeaked by in its Week 6 Matchup with Texas A&M this past Saturday, 24-20. It is important to remember that Alabama was without its reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young against the Aggies and that is something you must consider when evaluating the team.

Now that Week 6 has concluded, it is time to revisit ESPN’s Football Power Index to see where the Crimson Tide sits.

According to ESPN, the FPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete”.

Here is a complete breakdown of where the Alabama Crimson Tide stands after the completion of Week 6.