Where Alabama sits in ESPN’s updated BPI rankings

Nate Oats has to be pleased with the start that his Alabama men’s basketball team has gotten off to here in the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide currently sit with a 6-1 record and have some quality wins over Michigan State and North Carolina.

Even though the No. 11 ranked Crimson Tide has already played some stout competition, the non-conference slate will not get any easier with upcoming matchups against No. 1 Houston and No. 14 Gonzaga.

Now that a whole month of competition is in the books, let’s take a look at where Alabama ranks in the latest update of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

According to ESPN, the BPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team’s WL record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest, and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily.”

Here is a breakdown of where Alabama ranks entering December.