Where Alabama sits in ESPN’s updated BPI rankings

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team are set to begin SEC play on Wednesday when they travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Before the Tide tips things off within the conference, Let’s take a look at where Alabama Ranks in the latest update of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

According to ESPN, the BPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team’s WL record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest, and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily.”

Here is a breakdown of where Alabama ranks in the BPI.