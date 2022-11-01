Where Alabama Ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 9

Week 9 of the college football season is now in the books as Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide wrap up their bye week.

Even after not playing in Week 9, there are some slight changes to where the Crimson Tide stands in the latest update of ESPN’s Football Power Index.

According to ESPN, the FPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete”.

Here is a complete breakdown of where the Alabama Crimson Tide stands after the completion of Week 9.

FPI: Well. 2

Strength of Record: No. 6

Strength of Schedule: No. 10

Strength of Remaining Schedule: No. 9

Offensive Efficiency: No. 9

Defensive Efficiency: No. 4

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 43

Overall Efficiency: No. 3

