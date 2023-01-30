Where Alabama Ranks in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index following blowout loss to Oklahoma

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team currently sit with an 18-3 record overall and an undefeated 8-0 record in SEC play.

The Crimson Tide are coming off an embarrassing performance on Saturday in Norman at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners and need a bounce-back win in a bad way.

Next up for the Tide is a conference matchup with Vanderbilt in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday night.

Before Alabama tips things off against the Commodores, let’s look at the latest update of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

According to ESPN, the BPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team’s WL record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest, and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily.”

Here is a breakdown of where Alabama ranks in the BPI.

BPI: Well. 4

Strength of Schedule: No. 5

Strength of Record: No. 2

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 38

Projected tournament seeding: 1.7

