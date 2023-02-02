Where Alabama Ranks in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index ahead of Matchup with LSU

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team currently sit with a 19-3 record overall and an undefeated 9-0 record in SEC play.

The Crimson Tide are coming off an impressive 57-point win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday night.

Next up for the Tide is a conference matchup with the LSU Tigers down in Baton Rouge.

Before Alabama tips things off against the Tigers, let’s look at the latest update of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

According to ESPN, the BPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team’s WL record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest, and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily.”

Here is a breakdown of where Alabama ranks in the BPI.

BPI: Well. 3

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Strength of Schedule: No. 11

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Strength of Record: No. 2

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 30

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Projected tournament seeding: 1.5

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story Originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire