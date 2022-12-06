When You’re At Death Valley, Visit The Lowest (& Hottest) Golf Course On Earth

The Furnace Creek Golf Course is one of the most extreme golf courses in the world and one that every golfer should visit at least once.

Anyone looking for a spot of heatstroke while out playing golf needs to look no further than Furnace Creek Golf Course in Death Valley. The Furnace Creek Golf Course has been rated among “America’s 50 Toughest Courses” by Golf Digest and is a great chance for golfers to test their mettle. Death Valley is one of the hottest places on earth, but there are a number of ways to handle the heat.





The national park is fascinating for many things – including the ghost towns of Death Valley. There are also a number of Campgrounds for extreme Campers to consider staying the night in Death Valley. Next time in Death Valley, plan ahead and book a morning on the world’s lowest golf course.





Furnace Creek Golf Course – The Lowest Golf Course On Earth

Furnace Creek Golf Course is the world’s lowest-elevation golf course right in the heart of Death Valley National Park. It is located by the visitor center and restaurant at Furnace Creek. There is something special about playing golf in the middle of the desert at one of the hottest places in the world below sea level.

The lowest point in Death Valley is Badwater Basin, just a short drive away from Furnace Creek, while the lowest point in the world is the Dead Sea (which was also one of the world’s first health resorts).

The Furnace Creek Golf Course offers great California desert resort golf and an ideal winter getaway (a great time to avoid heatstroke).

Elevation: 214 Feet or 65 meters Below Sea Level

Death Valley is one of the most popular national parks in the United States. It offers an incredibly harsh environment where only the toughest plants and animals manage to survive.

Planning A Visit To The Furnace Creek Golf Course

To avoid the sweltering heat of Death Valley, consider visiting in the winter and cooler months. The golf course was established in around 1927 and is one of the world’s most remarkable golf courses. It has undergone a major renovation to conserve water and to transition 15 Acres of maintained turf to desert with low-water-use native plants.

Furnace Creek Golf Course Morning Green Fees:

18 Holes: $78.50 Per Golfer With Cart

$78.50 Per Golfer With Cart 9 Holes: $40.00 Per Golfer With Cart

Golfers can book and pay for their time slot online.

Furnace Creek Golf Course Dress Code:

The golf course has some basic dress codes for men and women.

Men’s Dress Code:

Shirts: Collared or Mock Golf Shirts

Collared or Mock Golf Shirts Leg Wear: Golf/Dress pants/shorts – no Denim or Swimwear (Shorts must be Bermuda-length)

Ladies Dress Code:

Attire: Appropriate Golf Attire – Sleeveless Shirts Require A Collar

Leg-wear: Golf/Dress pants/shorts – no Denim or Swimwear (Shorts must be Bermuda-length)

Length: Shorts/Skirts Must Be “Of Appropriate Length”

Opening Hours:

Pro Shop: Open Daily from 7.00 am to 4.00 pm

Open Daily from 7.00 am to 4.00 pm Last Tee Time: 11.00 am For 18 Holes

11.00 am For 18 Holes Last Tee Time: 1.40 pm For 9 Holes

After a round of golf at Furnace Creek, check out the Devil’s Golf Course in Death Valley (not a real golf course).

Furnace Creek – The Visitor Hub Of Death Valley National Park

Furnace Creek offers the main tourist facilities of Death Valley National Park. The small village has only a population of around 136 people and is one of the few settlements to be below sea level. The highest recorded air temperature recorded at Furnace Creek was 134 °F (56.7 °C) on July 10, 1913.

Facilities at Furnace Creek include a visitor center, museum, and the Headquarters of the Death Valley National Park. Furnace Creek is located 120 miles Northwest of Las Vegas and 275 miles Northeast of Los Angeles.

Furnace Creek Facilities:

Visitor Center

Restaurant

Museum

NPS Public Campgrounds

Resorts & Accommodation Options

General Store

Gas station

Some of the accommodations at Furnace Creek close in the heat of summer, but the golf course remains open year-round. The Oasis at Death Valley offers a number of accommodation options – including the Ranch at Death Valley. They have two hotels:

Inn At Death Valley: Historic Hotel With 66 Rooms & 22 Casitas

Historic Hotel With 66 Rooms & 22 Casitas Ranch At Death Valley: 275-Room Resort That’s More Family Oriented

Furnace Creek is an Oasis in a barren and harsh desert and is a remarkable place to spend a day or two.