When Will Tiger Woods Play His Next Golf Tournament? Exploring the Possible Options

Ever since his debut in 1996, Tiger Woods has been gracing the game of golf with his presence. Considering his aura, even after two decades, he remains one of the most desirable players during tournaments. However, the legendary player has been missing from the golf course for almost 3 months now; something, that has left the golf world in a worrisome state.

Early last year, Woods suffered a major car crash, which pulled him back from competing professionally throughout the year. Steadily recovering, they made a comeback at the 2022 Masters. Going ahead, he next made a mid-tournament withdrawal at the PGA Championship, before finally going on to play in the Open Championship in July. With a couple of months left for the year to end, what are the possibilities of seeing Woods back on the course?

Tiger Woods, eyeing a 6th Hero World Challenge title?

Throughout his career, Tiger Woods has dominated numerous tournaments. One of which is the Hero World Challenge. Established by him and his father in 1999, Woods has won the tournament a record 5 times in his career. Dissecting his wins, he first won the title in 2001. The run was followed by titles in 2004, 2006, and 2007, with the last one coming in 2011.

Being the tournament host, they recently announced the initial field for the 2022 Hero World Challenge. Even though the field featured some of the most prominent golfers, the golf world went down in despair after learning about Woods’ absence from the list.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – DECEMBER 02: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to his par on the fifth green during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on December 2, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

But, there’s still a sigh of hope for Woods fans. The tournament is set to take place from 28th November to 4th December in Albany, Bahamas. With close to 1.5 months remaining in the tournament, fans are hoping to see arguably the Greatest golfer of all time, back on the course fighting for his 6th Hero World Challenge title.

A comeback with Charlie at the PNC Championship?

If not at the Hero World Challenge, the next probable tournament that Woods can be seen at is the 2022 PNC Championship, scheduled to take place from 15th to 18th December. Walking down memory lane, Woods, along with Charlie finished the 2021 PNC Championship last year as runner-ups.

Comparing Woods’ success at the Father/Son Challenge with that of the Hero World Challenge, it goes without saying that the 15-time major Champion should consider a comeback at the Hero World Challenge. However, it may not only be his success that drives his decision.

ORLANDO, FL – DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods walks with his son, Charlie Woods, along the 18th Fairway during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

While Woods has seen quite a number of downfalls in recent times, his son Charlie has seen a rising trend in his game. Walking in the shoes of his father, Charlie looks to be rightly taking the same path as his dad. Recently, the 13-year-old shot his career-low 68 at a national junior golf championship. A feat, that may influence Woods’ decision to consider the PNC Championship over the Hero Championship as his comeback tournament.

One of the above two is expected to be the comeback tournament of the Former World No. 1. However, recently, renowned golf analyst, Notah Begay, made a third addition to Woods’ comeback picks. As per Begay, Woods could surprise the golf world with a comeback that no one expected.

Recently conversing with the press, he said, “I know that as soon as he (Tiger Woods) feels he can be competitive – I think he got a good sense of what it’s going to take this past year – we might see him one time this fall. They might surprise everybody.”

Woods has struggled with his back and knee throughout his career. A suffering which became worse owing to his car crash last year. Still to recover completely, his relief from discomfort can possibly be the biggest factor while making his comeback decision.

While the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship look like the most suitable tournaments for Woods’ comeback, a word from him is still awaited.

When do you think Woods will make his return? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.