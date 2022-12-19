When will soccer leagues resume around the world after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

After a brief intermission due to the 2022 World Cup, Clubs all around the globe are getting ready to get back into the swing of things. But when will domestic leagues get back up? Let’s find out!

As the season’s midpoint break winds down, Clubs across the globe get ready to resume play. The 2022 Qatar World Cup has forced the suspension of a number of leagues, mostly in Europe, but the event is drawing to a close, and play may resume shortly.

The actual effect of the World Cup’s unusual calendar scheduling after a tournament that FIFA called the finest ever remains to be seen. For the first time in the tournament’s 92-year history, this year’s international competition has been played in the months of November and December, and this fact is causing concern among the top European soccer teams.

It has long been a point of contention that holding the World Cup during the European season causes too much disturbance. Originally scheduled to take place in June and July, the event was postponed due to the extreme heat in Qatar during those months. As a result, Clubs had to rearrange their schedule so that more games would take place in the first three months of the year and have a more hectic second half of the season.

How soon after the 2022 World Cup do the Leagues around the world begin?

Premier League heavyweights must recover from a month without soccer while simultaneously preparing for the return of the Champions League and the start of the FA Cup. For the players who have previously competed in their sport’s most prestigious event, it might be too much to handle.

Around the new year, domestic competition resumes England, Spain, Italy, and Francealthough the German league is on hiatus until January 20. Here, find out how soon after the World Cup the Leagues around the world begin.

Premier League (England): December 26

December 26 Ligue 1 (France): December 28

December 28 La Liga (Spain): December 29

December 29 Serie A (Italy): January 4

January 4 Eredivisie (Netherlands): January 6

January 6 Bundesliga (Germany): January 20

The Australian A-League Men have resumed play ahead of any other top-flight league that took a break for the 2022 World Cup. Starting their 2022-23 season on December 9, the A-League was ahead of schedule. Both the Saudi Pro League and the Scottish Premiership kicked off on December 15. Many leagues, including MLS, J League, and K League, are now in their offseasons and have not been affected by the World Cup.