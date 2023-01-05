When will Messi start for PSG?

Seven-time Ballon d’Or Winner and recent World Cup Champion Lionel Messi returned to practice with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. He was given a hero’s welcome as he came onto the practice field after several weeks off to celebrate.

“I’m very happy to be back,” Messi said. “I want to thank everyone for the welcome I received from all the club’s employees, my teammates and the staff. I’m happy and I will get ready for the games to come.”

Mbappe’s brother gives Messi the “death stare”

Messi’s PSG teammate and coincidentally his World Cup opponent for France, Kylian Mbappé, returned to practice about a week before. Mbappé was often the butt of Jokes during Argentina’s World Cup Celebrations after they beat France in the final. Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was among those who trolled MbappéClutching a baby doll with a picture of Mbappé’s face on it.

When Messi returned, Mbappé’s brother, Ethan, was there as well. And many people picked up on the look he gave Messi as he walked onto the field.

Of course, the tweeters were ready to go on social media.

Interestingly, approxeither Mbappé nor Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi were there to greet Messi. After PSG lost to Lens on Sunday, Coach Christophe Galtier gave them some time off and they took a trip to New York. Of course, the tweeters were wondering if they only left to be able to Dodge Messi upon his return and avoid the shame of facing their winning opponent (but also club teammate).

When will Messi play again with PSG?

Messi, who has agreed to stay at PSG next season, could make his return as soon as this Friday, when PSG plays Chatearuroux in the French Cup. They will follow that with a Ligue 1 game against Angers on Wednesday.