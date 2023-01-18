When Will LeBron James Break The NBA’s All-Time Scoring Record?

LeBron James is on a quest for basketball Immortality as he inches closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

Now just 315 total points away from tying Kareem’s record heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, James will become the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer this season, assuming he remains healthy.

When will this occur though and when should we expect LeBron James to break a record that nobody thought was possible?

