When Will LeBron James Break The NBA’s All-Time Scoring Record?

LeBron James is on a quest for basketball Immortality as he inches closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

Now just 315 total points away from tying Kareem’s record heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, James will become the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer this season, assuming he remains healthy.

When will this occur though and when should we expect LeBron James to break a record that nobody thought was possible?

Now 38-years-old, James has been having a Sensational season, averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.

Perhaps the most impressive statistic for James this year is the fact that he is averaging 36.2 minutes per game.

One of the most durable players in league history, LeBron James has once again put his team on his back and is looking to get the Los Angeles Lakers back on track after they have lost three of their last four games heading into their game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Coming off a game against the Houston Rockets in which he recorded a season-high 48 points, James is playing at an Unreal level right now and could be prepared to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record by the end of February.

If he was to keep up his current pace and average exactly 29.7 points per game, theoretically, James would pass Abdul-Jabbar on February 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but this is not factoring in any games he could miss due to injury or rest .

Not to mention, he will not always record exactly 29.7 points per game from here on out, so it could come a little soon or later than Feb. 7 against the Thunder.

That very next game is the one many have circled on their calendars, as the Lakers will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to Los Angeles.

What is special about this game in particular is that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, so it would only be fitting for LeBron James to break the NBA’s all-time scoring record on this day.

Who knows when LeBron James will actually break the record, but it is on the horizon and James is set to break yet another record.

Whenever this takes place, it will surely be a special night and as he inches closer and closer to Kareem’s record, we should expect some of the league’s biggest names, Hall-of-Famers and Celebrities to show out and Honor LeBron James.

