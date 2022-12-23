When will Fofana return for Chelsea? Potter quells injury setback fears as he reveals recovery timeframe
Chelsea boss Graham Potter was optimistic about Wesley Fofana’s return date after it was confirmed he had suffered an injury setback on Tuesday.
- Fofana injured in Tuesday’s friendly
- Centre-back joins long Blues injury list
- Potter set a recovery date in a few weeks’ time
WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back returned for the Blues in a pre-season friendly against Brentford but was forced off early with a knee injury, sparking fears among fans that he would join the club’s list of long-term absentees such as N’Golo Kante, who Potter confirmed could be out until March. The Chelsea manager was more optimistic about Fofana’s return, though, predicting it would only be a matter of weeks before he re-enters the fray.
WHAT THEY SAID: “Wesley just had a little setback which can sometimes happen at the very last stage of the rehab,” Potter revealed. “So a couple of weeks, he won’t be available for the game. Armando [Broja] is a big loss in terms of the time he is out.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fofana’s injury news will be music to the ears of Chelsea fans, as Potter’s defense is without the likes of Ben Chilwell, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy only re-joined training a few days ago. His injury-hit Squad host Bournemouth in their Premier League return, as the Blues look for their first win in the league since October.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty ImagesGetty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR FOFANA? With Potter citing a matter of weeks as his return date, the 22-year-old will hope to be back for Chelsea’s league and FA Cup double against Manchester City on January 5 and 8, respectively.
