When Will a Permanent Nebraska Head Football Coach Be Announced?

In a little over a month, Nebraska Athletic director Trev Alberts must decide who he thinks can best lead the Husker football program into the future.

That sounds like Ample time, but it really isn’t.

In fact, the Nebraska football season that Husker fans couldn’t wait to get here is half over.

At the Midway point, the Huskers are 3-3. Note: If you’re a masochist, ponder this: Had the Huskers been able to beat a terrible 1-5 Northwestern team in Dublin, Ireland, and a Sun Belt Conference Georgia Southern team in Lincoln, the Huskers (gulp!) would be sitting fat and Sassy with a 5-1 record with six games to go.

