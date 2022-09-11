“When They Retire They Just Want to Be Relevant”: NBA Legend Faces Wrath of Former All-Star Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Criticism

As soon as the 2021-22 season ended, the players and teams began preparing for the upcoming season. However, players at the current Eurobasket 2022 are putting on some great performances. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic are all contributing greatly to their teams. The current performances in the league have attracted quite a bit of attention from the fans as the off-season is in full swing, and fans are getting a lot of good game action from these matches.

In spite of everyone’s support for the games and how well the players are playing, Gilbert Arenas had some remarks regarding Antetokounmpo’s performance. The Greek Freak, in his opinion, hasn’t shown much improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans responded strongly online to his statement that Antetokounmpo “doesn’t understand basketball” after it came out. This statement generated a lot of criticism for Arenas as a result.

In addition, European basketball star Goran Dragic expressed his views by taking sides with Giannis. “Giannis is the MVP. Gilbert Arenas is not. Was he ever the MVP? I don’t think so. So they can’t talk about Giannis. Giannis won the championship, won the MVP award. He has been the defensive player of the year”.

DIVE DEEPER

Billionaire LeBron James Has a Four Word Message for Hollywood Actor Kevin Hart on Latest Netflix Release With Mark Wahlberg

As a follow-up, he also mentioned the following: “Sometimes when they retire they just want to be relevant and sometimes you come out in the media. It is what it is.” On social media, Arenas’ statement was met with a strong reaction, with many people supporting Dragic’s return.

After Gilbert Arenas’ statement, Goran Dragic has Giannis Antetokounmpo back

In the aftermath of these events, many opinions are circulating. If we look at the players’ performances during their time in the NBA, Giannis’ performance is among the best currently in the league.

In addition to his statement, Dragic also talked about the growing number of European players in the NBA and how they are making a name for themselves. This appears to have caused a rift between Arenas and the European basketball players.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo loses the ball while under pressure from Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (front) and forward Jae Crowder (back) during the first half of game four of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Fans and players were shocked to hear Arenas refer to a two-time MVP and NBA Champion as someone who does not understand basketball. When it comes to Dragic, he has never shied away from expressing his opinions.

WATCH THIS STORY: Is Stephen Curry a billionaire?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prior to this conversation, he was also in the news for his take on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s situation with the Brooklyn Nets. Arenas came back after all this talk to clarify his statement, but this seemingly made no difference to most fans.

What do you think about Arena’s opinion on Giannis Antettokounmpo? Share your thoughts in the comments below.