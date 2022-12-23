When the real goal is finding common ground

When the real goal is finding common ground

At year’s end, we could all use a little cheering up and right on cue comes a wonderful story from NPR about how a Texas hospital — and many others across America — found patients and their caregivers united in their Obsession with… World Cup soccer.

Instead of TVs tuned to the ubiquitous “Blue Bloods,” QVC and Fox, it seemed as if everyone was focused on soccer, cheering for an often newly adopted team through their oxygen masks, groaning from a disputed yellow card more than pain from a Healing hip.

The soccer play-offs have had an unexpected benefit: Patients saw their doctors as human beings, said Dr. Grace Farris, a hospitalist in Austin.

“You might feel a little pinch…of, wait…. GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!” Everyone in the hospital, from housekeeping to heart surgeons took a minute. Patients across the Nation “scooched” over a little to make room on their beds. The bloodwork was back but that could wait a while. Fives were raised. Conversations were had. All that other stuff? That could wait. Would France beat Morocco? Would Argentina beat France? (Yep and yep.)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button