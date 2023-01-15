When the Chicago Bulls pissed off Michael Jordan in his first game against his former team

As everybody knows, an angry Michael Jordan is a dangerous man. The Chicago Bulls learned that the hard way when they faced him head-on for the first time since he left the team. Jordan had signed to play for the Washington Wizards in 2001, and on January 4, 2002, he faced off against the team he helped lead to six NBA titles and worldwide fame.

The Bulls were determined to make a statement and remind Jordan of who they were. To hammer that point home, they assigned rugged defender Ron Artest to the 38-year-old Jordan from the opening tip-off. Artest was a physical presence, and his job was to make sure Jordan felt it when he ventured into the paint. It didn’t take long for Artest—now known as Metta Sandiford-Artest—to get under Jordan’s skin.

Fuel to the fire

Although Jordan went to the line to shoot a total of 13 free-throws, he felt he wasn’t getting the protection from referees he was due. So, when Artest blocked his jumper late in the game with the Bulls threatening to come closer, Jordan’s fuse was lit, and the unfortunate victim was Bulls’ wingman Ron Mercer.

After Mercer recovered a loose ball, they raced down the floor to try and make a fastbreak layup. However, a ruthless Jordan was there to pin the ball against the backboard with two hands before coming down with the ball to complete the Incredible defensive sequence.

His Airness later admitted that he was Furious during that sequence of events, which gave him enough fuel to jump as high as his veteran legs would let him block the shot.

“I can jump when I have to. Especially when I get pissed,” said Jordan.

“It was one of those situations where anger kind of gave me a little more energy to go up and get the block,” Jordan added.

Incredible stretch

Jordan finished that game with 29 points on 9-of-24 shooting. He also had seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in the 89-83 win. It was a continuation of a remarkable stretch of games for Jordan, who previously had 51 points and seven rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets and 45 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists against the New Jersey Nets.

The Bulls had pushed Jordan’s buttons and they ended up feeling the full force of His Airness’ Wrath in a game that will, unfortunately, remain an example of what not to do when facing Michael Jordan.