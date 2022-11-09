When Phil Mickelson Offered Golf Lessons to Fellow Lefty Kobe Bryant: ‘That’s Pretty Tight’

Phil Mickelson is one of the top golfers in the world. He spent almost three decades on the PGA tour before joining LIV golf this year. The fans of the former PGA golfer are not just golf fanatics but other sports people also respect him as well. The skills he has showcased throughout his career and winning 45 PGA tour events are commendable. His wings are especially famous, and young golfers also practice his techniques.

Late basketball player, Kobe Bryant, was also one of the people who liked Mickelson’s techniques. Three years back, Mickelson gave the basketball legend tips to improve his swing. Mickelson is left-handed, the same as the basketball star. Therefore, his tips for the swing would be competent advice for any left-handed golfer. Let’s find out what direction the LIV Defector had for the shooting guard.

The words of wisdom by Phil Mickelson

In a YouTube video of Bleacher Report, Mickelson gave Bryant golf swing lessons in 2019. According to the former PGA member, the left-handed Lakers Legend was pulling it off on the basketball court. However, his golf swings needed some work.

Talking about his wings further, he said that swinging his right foot all over the place was fitting, given that Bryant was a left-handed player. They said “his right foot is all over the place, but the swing and the plane isn’t bad, and certainly being left-handed, that’s pretty tight.” It was because Bryant used to move his flat foot before he could swing his ball.

There should be more control over the lower body. Mickelson said, “the game’s gonna be easy for you from there on out; just need to stabilize the feet a little bit.” LIV Defector concluded his advice with further changes, which would have the NBA Legend improving his swings. According to Mickelson, the basketball player needed to stabilize his foot a little to have good swings. Also, they needed to act a bit more confident. And by adding up all the elements, the swing will become pretty good, said six major Championship winners.

Was Mickelson the right person to give swing advice?

Mickelson was indeed the right person to give swing advice to Bryant, and the self-explanatory reason was that they are both left-handed. But above that, the more critical reason was the significant swings by the LIV Defector himself.

January 8, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

His swings are one of the finest and long-lasting in the golf world. All the swings by the former PGA member are rhythmical and wild, accompanied by free-wheeling. One of the many things fans loved about him was the swings he embodied in golf.

