“When My Goal Hit Both Posts It Felt Like Five Minutes”

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has said that when his goal hit both of the posts before going in it felt like five minutes of waiting, according to a report in the Italian broadcast media.

Speaking during an interview with Inter TV after the match on Wednesday night, via FCInternewsthe Argentinian striker discussed the cruel nature in which his second half goal ended up in the back of the net.

He scored Inter’s second goal in the 3-3 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League and it was his Strike that made it 2-1 to the Nerazzurri.

The shot hit one post and bounced across to the other post before eventually rolling across the line.

He admitted that it felt like a long wait for the ball to finally go into the goal: “The moment when the ball hit the two posts lasted five minutes… I’m happy for the goal and I’m also happy for Robin Gosens who deserved it.”

He also praised his team for the way they played in the draw: “I congratulate my teammates and the staff, we played an excellent game and we put Barcelona in difficulty, especially in the second half.

“We’re happy with the draw, even though the way the game went we deserved more.

“But these games, if you don’t win them, you shouldn’t lose them.”

He has a habit of scoring away goals, on which he said: “I don’t know if there is an explanation, these matches are great to play, today the stadium was full and it was important to have personality.”