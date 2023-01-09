When Metta Sandiford-Artest applied for a job at Circuit City during his rookie year

Metta Sandiford-Artest is one of the most unique and controversial players to ever lace ’em up in the NBA. From his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls to his role in the notorious “Malice at the Palace” and his crucial late-game makes that helped the Los Angeles Lakers capture the 2010 NBA title, Artest left a unique mark in the Association.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button