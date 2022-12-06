When Lexi Thompson’s Controversial Moment Drew Unwanted Flak From the Golf Community in 2015

In 2015, the 20-year-old professional golfer Lexi Thompson attracted a lot of attention. However, it was not for her course performance but for her daring and controversial cover photo for the Golf Digest May issue. It created Chaos in the golf world, and a debate took place.

The Golf Digest’s cover of the May fitness issue featured Thompson, the youngest person to win an LPGA tournament. They dressed her only in black bottoms, with one glove. However, the controversial element of the picture was a white cloth wrapped over her shoulders, and Thompson held the Corners covering her chest.

The issue was released on April 2, 2015, and is on all social media too. After that, many people portrayed their views on how Thompson was depicted. Let’s find out what people had to say about it.

How did people react to Lexi Thompson’s Magazine cover?

After the cover image of Thompson went viral on social media, the comment section was full of people’s views. They highly criticized the idea behind the photoshoot as many found it disrespectful towards female golfers. Hilary Tone Forslund, a well-known communications and external affairs expert, made a bold yet honest comment on the picture.

She wrote, “I hope @GolfDigest is aware that women don’t actually golf topless? Do they know this? I worry they don’t know this.” Before that, she shared the picture with utter disbelief. Tone was upset about the magazine’s depiction of female golfers. She shared the image, asking, “is this for real?” She also urged to “Represent Pledge” and said, “Could we just NOT with this anymore?”

The LPGA pride Thompson was the first female golfer Featured in Golf Digest’s fitness edition. Before her, they featured no female athletes. Holly Sonders, a former Golf Channel personality, and Dustin Johnson’s wife, Paulina Gretzky, Featured on the cover before the female golfer. Before 2015, only Sonders and Gretzky covered the issue; however, every time, the Magazine fell into the controversy of featuring racy pictures and the absence of a real golfer. Let’s see how everyone else felt.

What did Lexi Thomson think about the shoot?

Thompson was pleased with the magazine’s cover and extended her support to Golf Digest when everyone was against them. She tweeted, “I Landed on the May cover of @GolfDigest! So pumped to represent fitness & power #GirlPower.”

However, it wasn’t just Thompson who liked the cover image; others liked it too. According to a few insiders and sources of the golf industry, the cover featured strong female athletes playing golf. This move was beneficial and could increase interest in the sport among people who consider golfers to be true athletes.

Were the claims by Tone correct, or did the Featured cover have nothing wrong with it? Share your views with us in the comments.