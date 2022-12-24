When LeBron James first met Michael Jordan

It may seem hard to believe, but it wasn’t quite that long ago that LeBron James first found himself in the presence of basketball legend Michael Jordan. The year was 2001 and James was still a high school sensation who many predicted would take the league by storm. His Airness, on the other hand, was already a Veteran preparing to give the Washington Wizards a boost.

Unforgettable moment

James recalled the moment like it was yesterday. They were in Chicago, and James found himself face-to-face with the man he grew up idolizing. He was starstruck and rightfully so.

“It was godly,” James said. “I’ve said that over and over before, but it was like meeting God for the first time. That’s what I felt like as a 16-year-old kid when I met MJ.”

Every NBA player has a different story about meeting their Idol for the first time. However, when it comes to Jordan, all share the same thread: Awe, reverence, and admiration.

“It was the best experiences I ever had at that time. I was a sophomore in high school, and I got an opportunity to go to Chicago where he worked out. I had an opportunity to meet him. It was like meeting a Hero of yours. You really don’t know what to say,” narrated by James.

“You just kind of watch everything that he does, every step that he makes, and listen to everything that he says. I don’t know if he knew who I was or not. I don’t remember if he said anything to me . I got an opportunity to shake his hand and sit down. It was cool.”

Blaze a trail of his own

Since that fateful day, James has since gone on to blaze his own trail, earning comparisons to the great Jordan along the way. He has even surpassed Jordan on the all-time scoring list and is well on his way to solidifying his spot in the pantheon of basketball greatness.

But there will always be a moment from James’ youth that he won’t soon forget—the day he finally had the chance to meet his idol. It was something special for him and an experience that many other basketball players can relate to.