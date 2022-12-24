When LeBron James first met Michael Jordan

It may seem hard to believe, but it wasn’t quite that long ago that LeBron James first found himself in the presence of basketball legend Michael Jordan. The year was 2001 and James was still a high school sensation who many predicted would take the league by storm. His Airness, on the other hand, was already a Veteran preparing to give the Washington Wizards a boost.

