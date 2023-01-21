When LeBron James Barely saw action in a Michael Jordan-led scrimmage

LeBron James is arguably the most scrutinized player of all time. It doesn’t help that his rise occurred in an era dominated by social media, where opinions and criticism can spread rapidly. But that hasn’t deterred James from becoming one of the greatest basketball players in history, as his accolades speak for themselves.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button