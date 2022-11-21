When is the USA vs. England World Cup 2022 soccer match? Date, time, live stream and TV channel for USMNT fans

The United States and England have a history of memorable matchups at the FIFA World Cup, and the two are paired up again in Group B at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

As the Three Lions Clash with the Stars & Stripes, the two sides will put their might to the test against a worthy opponent. Gregg Berhalter’s side will be gunning for a place in the knockout stage, while England may have their sights set higher, aiming for a chance at hoisting the trophy.

This match will be one of the most tense games of the tournament’s group stage, as it could also go a long way in determining the knockout stage fates of both sides. While England cemented their status as group favorites with an opening 6-2 rout of Iran, the US saw a lead slip away and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Wales.

In such a tightly contested group, every single goal and every single point will matter, making this game not only a rivalry matchup but one with massive competitive implications for the tournament as well.

MORE: Watch USA vs. England live on fuboTV (free trial)

When is USA vs. England?

The United States play England in each team’s second match of Group B play. The match takes place on Friday, Nov. 25, with kickoff at 2:00 pm ET.

The game, which falls on Black Friday, or the day after Thanksgiving, will be one of the most highly anticipated USMNT matches of the last decade.

This November’s match will also continue a hotly contested rivalry that, while lopsided on paper, has featured some tense and historically memorable results at previous World Cup tournaments.

USMNT vs. England live stream, TV channel in USA

Date: Friday, November 25

Friday, November 25 Time: 2:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm CT / 12:00 pm MT / 11:00 am PT

2:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm CT / 12:00 pm MT / 11:00 am PT English-language TV: Fox

Fox Spanish-language TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo En Vivo

The highly anticipated USA vs. England match from Al Bayt Stadium in Al Kohr, Qatar will be televised on Fox in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

Both channels can be streamed on fuboTV. The match can also be streamed via the Fox Sports website and app, or the Telemundo En Vivo streaming service.

England vs. USA tickets

The match will take place at Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar, which resides in Al Kohr, just about 30 miles Northwest of Doha. The venue has a capacity of 60,000, and features a retractable roof with covered seating.

While single-match ticket sales figures have not been released, FIFA stated in August, with 100 days to go until the start of the tournament, 2.45 million tickets to the tournament had been sold. That figure has surely risen significantly since, and the England vs. USA match is likely to be one of the main draws.

FIFA also announced in early October that fans from the United States had purchased the second-most tickets of any country behind only the host nation Qatar. Fans from England, meanwhile, sat fourth on the list behind third-placed Saudi Arabia.

Limited remaining tickets have been made available for fans via FIFA’s ticket portal, with the governing body confirming tickets could continue to be sold up until the tournament begins, depending on demand.

MORE: All you need to know about prices and how to buy tickets for the 2022 World Cup

USA vs. England soccer history

While these two nations have played just 11 times over the decades, there have been some incredibly memorable meetings between the two.

This has helped Foster a rivalry that features undertones from the historical link between the two nations. The United States, founded as an English colony before establishing its independence in the late 1700s after a revolution, will play its latest match against England on the day after Thanksgiving, the irony of which only Stokes the flames of this game further.

The two teams have faced off 11 times previously, and while the United States have won just two and managed to draw another, two of those three positive results have come on the biggest stage — the FIFA World Cup.

The very first time these two teams matched up was at the 1950 World Cup, where England was among the favorites to win the tournament while the USA was simply a minnow of the game. The US achieved one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, defeating England 1-0. This result contributed greatly to England failing to qualify for the final stage.

The only other time they matched up at the World Cup was in 2010 in South Africa, when the United States secured a 1-1 draw en route to winning Group C ahead of second-placed England. In that match, goals were scored by Steven Gerrard and Clint Dempsey. Neither would make it past the Round of 16 that year, with the US beaten in an infamous defeat to Ghana in extra-time, and England pummeled 4-1 by eventual third-place finishers Germany.

Historical meetings between England & USA

All-time record: 11 meetings — England 8 wins, USA 2 wins, 1 draw

Date Competition Result June 28, 1950 1950 FIFA World Cup

Group 2 U.S. 1-0 England June 8, 1953 International Friendly USA 3-6 England May 28, 1959 International Friendly USA 1-8 England May 27, 1964 International Friendly USA 0-10 England June 16, 1985 International Friendly USA 0-5 England June 9, 1993 International Friendly U.S. 2-0 England Sept. 7, 1994 International Friendly England 2-0 USA May 28, 2005 International Friendly USA 1-2 England May 28, 2008 International Friendly England 2-0 USA June 12, 2010 2010 FIFA World Cup

Group C England 1-1 USA Nov. 15, 2018 International Friendly England 3-0 USA Nov. 25, 2022 2022 FIFA World Cup

Group B TBD

Italics = neutral venue