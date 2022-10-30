When is the NFL trade deadline 2022? Tracking Miami Dolphins trade Rumors

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, with all moves required to be in the league offices before 4 pm ET on Tuesday, November 4. The NFL deadline does not typically create the kind of moves you may see in basketball or baseball, but that does not mean there are no moves to be made. What will the Miami Dolphins do ahead of this year’s trade deadline? We will keep up with everything right here.

The Dolphins have some players who could be of interest to other teams, while they could also be in the market for some reinforcements. The top Rumors all surround tight end Mike Gesicki. Playing this season on the franchise tag and a player who is seen as a top pass-catching tight end in the league, Gesicki’s role with the Dolphins has been minimized over the first half of the 2022 season. Head Coach Mike McDaniel’s Offensive system relies on tight ends who can serve as a Blocker as well as a pass catcher; Gesicki’s strengths in the passing game are offset by struggles as a blocker. He could be an intriguing target for teams willing to re-sign him after the season. According to reports, the Dolphins are already listening to offers for Gesicki.

Another interesting player to watch over the next couple of days could be quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Teams in need of a stop-gap quarterback could reach out to the Dolphins, who are set at the position with starter Tua Tagovailoa. Miami believes in third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson and could decide it is worth picking up either a depth player or a draft pick for Bridgewater if someone were to make an offer.

On Sunday, the Dolphins added some speculation of their own with the healthy scratch of safety Eric Rowe ahead of the team’s game against the Detroit Lions. Even Rowe admitted he was surprised by the move. Could this be a sign Miami is looking to trade the veteran safety, even as the team has seen their secondary decimated by injuries this season?

As for trade targets for the Dolphins, the team could look to simply add draft picks, trying to offset the loss of a first-round pick in the 2023 draft and a third-round pick in 2024 for tampering with quarterback Tom Brady and Coach Sean Payton. If the team is looking for reinforcements for this season, the team could look to add players at cornerback or along the offensive line. Both position groups have seen a constant rotation of players this year as injuries have taken their toll.

We will keep up with all of the Rumors and moves right here. Check back for any updates through Tuesday’s deadline.