When is the NFL game in Mexico in 2022 and which teams play?

The NFL will be taking its show on the road once again this year and this time, we’ve got a game in Mexico City, but who’s playing and when? Let’s find out!

49ers vs Cardinals in Mexico City has a history

When the NFL regular season gets underway this year, there’s one game in particular that Latin American fans of the game will be looking forward to and that’s the Showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. Set for Monday, November 21st at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, fans will be able to take in the Clash between two of the league’s more recognizable teams. Interestingly, this will mark the first time that the 49ers and Cardinals are playing in Mexico City since playing the NFL’s very first regular-season international game back on October 2nd, 2005.

At that time, the game drew a then record crowd of 103,467 and featured Rookie quarterback Alex Smith making his NFL debut. Smith, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft that year, replaced 49ers’ starting quarterback Tim Rattay in the fourth quarter of the team’s 31-14 loss. Indeed, on the day, the 49ers scored two defensive touchdowns in the first seven minutes of the game and never scored again. Cardinals fans will of course be quick to remind doubters, that their team has won eight of the previous 11 head-to-head meetings against the 49ers, including both games last season.

Where do the 49ers and Cardinals stand right now?

As they prepare for their date in Mexico City, the 49ers will likely be weighing up the possibility of spending the week before the game practicing and training at the Air Force Academy. In truth, one team in each of the past three Mexico City games spent time in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in an effort to get acclimated to the high altitude before heading out to the game. The Cardinals on the other hand, have got some personnel problems. Although he will be eligible to play for them in Mexico City, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was recently suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. How that will affect his and the Cardinals approach, remains to be seen.

When is the 49ers vs Cardinals in Mexico City?

As mentioned before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will take place on Monday, November 21st, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET. In case you’re wondering how this affects the teams’ overall slate of games, the 49ers most definitely stand to benefit as they will now see their 17-game schedule featuring nine home games, seven true road games and of course the one neutral site faceoff in Mexico’s capital city. A vast improvement on the extensive travel that they were forced to deal with last season. Curious about the entire slate of international games? Just take a look below: