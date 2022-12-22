When is the next FPL deadline? Dates & times for picking Premier League Fantasy team

Worried about the next FPL deadline? Relax, GOAL has got you covered.

Premier League action resumes after the World Cup break and so does the excitement around Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Gameweek 17 kicks off on Boxing Day with Brentford facing Tottenham in the first Premier League encounter in six weeks. Naturally, FPL Managers are busy making changes to their Squad keeping in mind the performance of the players in the World Cup.

You can make Unlimited transfers to the team with no price changes, but you must remain careful that several players have yet to report back to the club after participating in the World Cup with their respective national teams. So, by when should you finish updating your teams? GOAL gives you the details about FPL deadlines.

Fantasy Premier League deadlines for 2022-23

The Brentford game is set to kick off at 12:30 pm GMT (7:30 am ET) on December 26. So the deadline to finish updating your team is 11 am GMT (6:00 am ET). The deadline is usually set 90 minutes before the kick-off time in the first match of the Gameweek.

Let us take a look at all the 2022-23 FPL deadlines.

The Premier League has brought a breath of fresh air for struggling FPL Managers with ‘FPL Second Chance League’, starting next week. It is a fresh competition, that will start on matchweek 17 and run until the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season where Managers will be added to a new league and they would have to start from zero.

It is a wonderful opportunity for Beginners or Managers who have not fared well in the first phase to make an impression in this league.

The prizes on offer are the same as the top five Managers at the end of the season will get Hospitality tickets to a 2023-24 Premier League match along with travel and accommodation, a Bluetooth speaker, an FPL Goody bag, and many more exciting hampers .