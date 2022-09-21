When ex-students, colleagues honored children’s literature don, Odejide

RECENTLY, ex-students of Professor Emerita Abiola Odejide came together to honor their former teacher with a one-day conference.

The ex-students, who are now doing well in their various endeavours, especially academics, were joined by ex-colleagues of the don in honoring her at the Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

With the theme, Interrogating children’s literature, gender in higher education and language learning in the digital age, the ex-students and colleagues used the opportunity of the conference to eulogise Professor Emerita Odejide for her contributions towards their academic and life successes.

Speaking first on the occasion, a former vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Ayodele Falase, described Professor Emerita Odejide as a very hardworking woman who is always ready to go the extra mile to get things done.

Professor Falase said Professor Odejide’s support for him while she was the Deputy vice Chancellor of the institution during his tenure went a long way in defining the successes he recorded in office as vice chancellor.

The former vice chancellor described Professor Emerita Odejide as a family, saying, “her husband was my classmate. I had known her before she got married.

“She worked so hard when she was the Deputy Vice Chancellor during my tenure as vice chancellor, and I am happy that her ex-students appreciate her contributions to their development.”

While also speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Kayode Adebowale, commended the ex-students for celebrating “a Scholar par excellence, mentor, administrator and mother.

“Professor Emerita Odejide started as a lecturer in 1974, and invested 37 years in the academic setting.

“In fact, she is a woman of many firsts, including being the first Professor of children’s literature, and the first female Deputy vice chancellor.

“Her achievements are significant by all standards, and her simple approach to life is what draws many people to her.

“She’s a woman of integrity and we are proud of her. I, however, want to charge the organizers that future conferences on Professor Emerita Odejide should include children from primary and secondary schools since she is the mother of children.”

While also speaking, one of the organizers, Professor Titi Fola-Adebayo, said they decided to honor their teacher because of her contributions to their academic development.

“Although Professor Emerita Odejide Retired in 2011, but she continued Supervising students in her department – ​​Communication and Language Arts.

“Therefore, in honoring Professor Emerita Odejide, this is also a platform for lecturers to present their researches and papers.”

In her remarks, Professor Emerita Odejide appreciated her former students for the honor.

She said the Joy of every teacher is to see their former students excel in their academic and professional callings, adding that “I am happy that some of my former students are also Professors now.”

