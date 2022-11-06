When Does the NFL Play in Munich This Year?

When the NFL announced its locations for the International Series, a new name was added to the list. For the first time in its illustrious history, the National Football League will travel to Munich, Germany, to introduce the game of football to a brand new international audience. When does the NFL play in Germany, who are the teams traveling abroad, and how can you watch the star-studded affair?

When Does the NFL Play in Munich?

The NFL will play its first-ever game in Munich, Germany, next week on Nov. 13 at 9:30 am ET. The game will be hosted at Allianz Arena, home of the soccer team FC Bayern Munich. Fans will be able to watch the game on NFL Network.

Are you not able to watch the game on NFL Network or would you rather stream the game while on the go? Check out fuboTV, a streaming platform that provides live sports across multiple devices. Additionally, make sure to check out our comprehensive guide on how to live stream NFL games.

Which NFL Teams Play in Germany?

Germany will get to watch one of the greatest of all time take the field when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town. They will technically be the “home” team as they welcome the surprising Geno Smith and his Seattle Seahawks.

It will be an interesting Matchup as both these teams seem to be heading in opposite directions. Seattle came into the year with very low expectations after trading away Russell Wilson and naming Smith the starter. Smith’s play on the field has been nothing short of spectacular, so much so that PFN named him our Midseason Comeback Player of the Year winner.

The Seahawks are currently sitting in the top 12 in offensive yards per game and are in the top five in points scored per game with 26.3. For a team with a win total that was set at just 5.5 coming into the year, it is hard to argue against what they have done so far. They already have five wins on the year and are currently first in the NFC West.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, have not looked quite like themselves. Brady has struggled, and dare we say that he is starting to actually look his age. The offense has struggled to score points, ranking near the bottom of the league in points scored per game (18.3). Although they are throwing the ball a ton (271 yards/game), they cannot seem to find red-zone success.

A big part of the team’s struggles has been due to injury. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been in and out of the lineup, and Brady’s Offensive line has been a hodgepodge of different names. Brady has already been sacked 13 times this season, which is on pace to well exceed the 22 total sacks he suffered in 2021.

Luckily for the Buccaneers, the NFC South has been weaker than expected, and although they currently have a 3-5 record, they are still in the mix for first in the division.

How To Watch the NFL Game in Munich

Date: Nov. 13, 2022

Time: 9:30 am ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL+, fuboTV

The NFL game in Germany will be critical for both the Buccaneers and Seahawks. When it comes to International Games, the Seahawks actually have quite an edge in this one. Seattle is 2-0 when playing outside of the United States. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are 0-3.

Either way, this will be a huge step for the NFL and is a promising step in their international growth. According to ESPN, there has been a record demand for ticket sales for this Week 11 game.

“We are overwhelmed by the demand for tickets for our first-ever regular-season game in Germany,” an NFL spokesperson said. “More than 770,000 fans accessing our ticket shop at the same time is proof of the excitement we see in the market.

“Tom Brady and the Bucs facing the Seahawks in November will be the biggest Sporting event in Germany in 2022. Our fans can’t wait for the NFL to finally touch down in Germany.”