When does the 2022-23 college basketball season start? Schedule, TV info.

When does the 2022-23 men’s college basketball season start?

You don’t have to wait much longer.

The college basketball season begins on Monday, Nov. 7.

Check out this rundown of the top games for the opening week of the men’s college basketball schedule.

All times MST. Click on each date for the complete schedule for that day.

  • Pacific at Stanford, noon, Pac-12 Networks
  • Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Howard at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network
  • Tarleton State at Arizona State, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Bethune Cookman vs. Iowa, 5 p.m., ESPNU
  • South Dakota at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Eastern Illinois at Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPNU
  • Montana State vs. Grand Canyon, 7 p.m., Fox 10 Xtra (Phoenix)
  • Nicholls at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Sacramento State at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

