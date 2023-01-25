When does Ohio State football’s spring practice schedule begin?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s spring practices kick off on March 7.

The Buckeyes will conduct their 15 allowed practices over the following six weeks. The sessions culminate with the Spring Game in Ohio Stadium at noon on April 15.

Teams are allowed 15 practices over a 34-day period. Only 12 of those practices can involve contact — none until after the third practice — and only eight of those can involve tackling. No more than three practices, including the Spring Game, can involve 11 on 11 scrimmages.

Ohio State will be making progress on a handful of position battles this spring, most notably the quarterback competition between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. Major decisions also remain on the Offensive line and in the secondary.

Ohio State 2023 Spring Football Schedule

Week 1—March 7-9

Week 2—Spring Break

Week 3—March 21-23-25

Week 4—March 28-30-April 1

Week 5—April 3-5-7

Week 6—April 10-12-14-15 (Spring Game)

