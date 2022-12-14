When does club league football return after the World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup is drawing to a close, which means the return of European club football is now just days away. But when does each league resume, and how many days break has it enjoyed? Here, we run through when each league will return.

Four nations — Argentina, Croatia, France, Morocco — will go right through to the weekend in either the third-place playoff or the final, playing a total of seven matches.

The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.

The league will resume on Dec. 26

– 43 days since the league paused.

– 16 days after England were eliminated by France

– 8 days after the World Cup final.

– 16 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend (14 Prem, 2 EFL)

Among the players to go the whole distance are Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane (Manchester United), William Saliba (Arsenal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

However, Premier League Clubs will actually return to action even sooner, with the Carabao Cup fourth round beginning on Dec. 20 — just two days after the World Cup final — including Manchester City vs. Liverpool on Dec. 22.

CARABAO CUP FIXTURES

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Milton Keynes Dons v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Southampton v Lincoln City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Gillingham

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Charlton Athletic v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v Burnley

Thursday, Dec. 22

Manchester City v Liverpool

Arsenal hold a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League. EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Arsenal v West Ham United

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

Leeds United v Manchester City

The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the midweek of Nov. 8-10.

The league will resume on Dec. 29

– 48 days since the league paused.

– 23 days after Spain were eliminated by Morocco

– 11 days after the World Cup final.

– 23 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend*

Among the players to go the whole distance are Ousmane Dembele, Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Angel Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Ivo Grbic, Antoine Griezmann, Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid. )

*Karim Benzema is officially part of the France Squad but was ruled out injured and not replaced.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona have two players still at the World Cup, one of whom is Ousmane Dembele. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

LALIGA FIXTURES

Thursday, Dec. 29

Girona v Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis v Athletic Club

Atletico Madrid v Elche

Friday, Dec. 30

Getafe v Mallorca

Cadiz v Almeria

Celta Vigo v Sevilla

Real Valladolid v Real Madrid

Saturday, Dec. 31

Barcelona v Espanyol

Real Sociedad v Osasuna

Villarreal v Valencia

The Supercopa will feature both Finalists from last season’s Copa del Rey, Real Betis and Valencia, plus the top two league teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona. It will take place Jan. 11-15, 2023 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.

The league will resume on Jan. 4

– 52 days since the league paused.

– (Italy did not qualify)

– 16 days after the World Cup final.

– 14 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend

Among the players to go the whole distance are Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Olivier Giroud, Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez (Inter.)

Napoli, eight points clear at the top, had only five players at the World Cup, and not one made it past the round of 16. Hirving Lozano’s Mexico were eliminated in the group stage. Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

SERIES A FIXTURES

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Salernitana v AC Milan

Sassuolo v Sampdoria

Spezia v Atalanta

Torino v Hellas Verona

Lecce v Lazio

AS Roma v Bologna

Cremonese v Juventus

Fiorentina v Monza

Internazionale v Napoli

Udinese v Empoli

AC Milan (champions) will face Inter Milan (Coppa Italia winners) in the Supercoppa Italiana at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The last round of games before the World Cup were played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.

The league does not resume until Jan. 20

– 68 days since the league paused.

– 50 days after Germany were eliminated in the group stage

– 33 days after the World Cup final.

– 13 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend

Among the players to go the whole distance are Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernandez, Noussair Mazraoui, Benjamin Pavard, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich.)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES

Friday, Jan. 20

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Saturday, Jan. 21

Union Berlin v TSG Hoffenheim

VfL Bochum v Hertha Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke 044

VfB Stuttgart v Mainz

VfL Wolfsburg v SC Freiburg

FC Cologne v Werder Bremen

Sunday, Jan 22

Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The last round of games before the World Cup was played on the weekend of Nov. 12-13.

The league will resume on Dec. 28

– 45 days since the league paused.

– 10 or 11 days since France’s last game

– 10 days after the World Cup final.

– 14 players will be at the World Cup on the final weekend

Among the players to go the whole distance are Achraf Hakimi, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Axel Disasi, Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon.)

Lionel Messi could win the World Cup with Argentina before returning to PSG. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

LIGUE 1 FIXTURES

Wednesday, Dec. 28

AC Ajaccio v Angers

Troyes v Nantes

AJ Auxerre v AS Monaco

Clermont Foot v Lille

Brest v Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain v Strasbourg

Thursday, Dec. 29

Lorient v Montpellier

Stade de Reims v Stade Rennais

Marseille v Toulouse

Nice v Lens